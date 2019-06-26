PUBLIC NOTICE
YOST, SCHAFERSMAN, LAMME, HILLIS,
MITCHELL, SCHULZ & HARTMANN, P.C.
A Limited Liability Organization
ATTORNEYS
81 West 5th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Estate of LaVonne L. Rolland, Deceased
PR 19-44
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will of said Deceased, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Nicholas J. Lamme as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, on the 15th day of July 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
/s/Matt Samuelson
County Judge
Nicholas J. Lamme #12368
Attorney for Applicant
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.
