PUBLIC NOTICE

 

YOST, SCHAFERSMAN, LAMME, HILLIS,

MITCHELL, SCHULZ & HARTMANN, P.C.

A Limited Liability Organization

ATTORNEYS

81 West 5th Street

Fremont, NE  68025

 

Estate of LaVonne L. Rolland, Deceased

PR 19-44

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will of said Deceased, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Nicholas J. Lamme as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, on the 15th day of July 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

            /s/Matt Samuelson

  County Judge

Nicholas J. Lamme #12368

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.

