 PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry L. Nelson, Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-41

Notice is hereby given that on June 13, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Jeffry L. Nelson whose address is 1136 N. Garfield St., Fremont, NE  68025, was informally appointed by the Judge as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.

            /s/ Rachel Olson

Clerk of the County Court

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, NE 68008

Melissa Lang Schutt, #17729

1627 E. Military Ave.,

Fremont, Nebraska  68025

(402) 721-3037

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ

 

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25 and July 2, 2019.

