PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Larry L. Nelson, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-41
Notice is hereby given that on June 13, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Jeffry L. Nelson whose address is 1136 N. Garfield St., Fremont, NE 68025, was informally appointed by the Judge as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Rachel Olson
Clerk of the County Court
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, NE 68008
Melissa Lang Schutt, #17729
1627 E. Military Ave.,
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
(402) 721-3037
Attorney for Applicant
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25 and July 2, 2019.
