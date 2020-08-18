PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Joyce M. Clarkson, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-58

Notice is hereby given that on August 13, 2020 in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Darrin Clarkson, whose address is 3621 Maple Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 19, 2020 or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Vicki Kuhlmann, Clerk of the County Court

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, NE 68008

Attorney for Personal Representative

JOHN SELTZER, of,

SIMMONS OLSEN LAW FIRM, P.C.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361

Telephone: (308) 632-3811

NSBA #23236

ZNEZ PT 8-18, 8-25, 9-1-2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.