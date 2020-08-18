PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Joyce M. Clarkson, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-58
Notice is hereby given that on August 13, 2020 in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Darrin Clarkson, whose address is 3621 Maple Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 19, 2020 or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Vicki Kuhlmann, Clerk of the County Court
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, NE 68008
Attorney for Personal Representative
JOHN SELTZER, of,
SIMMONS OLSEN LAW FIRM, P.C.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361
Telephone: (308) 632-3811
NSBA #23236
ZNEZ PT 8-18, 8-25, 9-1-2020
