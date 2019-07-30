PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOAN R. SCHLUETER, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-57
Notice is hereby given that on July 22, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Jayme R. Schlueter whose address is 560 N. 6th St., Arlington, NE 68002 and Joyce L. Harper, whose address is 2801 Garland St., Leavenworth, KS 66048, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 30, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
Melissa Lang Schutt, #17729
1627 E. Military Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
(402) 721-3037
Attorney for Applicant
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 30, August 6 and 13, 2019.
