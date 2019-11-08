PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF Joan C. Benson, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-85
Notice is hereby given that on Oct. 24, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Statement of Informal Probate, and that Jay D. Gerken, whose address is 3011 Belmont Place, Bettendorf, IA 52722 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 8, 2020, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
Washington County Court House
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
David V. Drew (#23153)
DREW LAW FIRM, P.C. LLO
P.O. Box 462 – 1612 Lincoln Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
(402) 426-2636
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 15, and 22, 2019.
