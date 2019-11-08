PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF Joan C. Benson, Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-85

Notice is hereby given that on Oct. 24, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Statement of Informal Probate, and that Jay D. Gerken, whose address is 3011 Belmont Place, Bettendorf, IA 52722 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 8, 2020, or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk of the County Court

Washington County Court House

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, Nebraska 68008

David V. Drew (#23153)

DREW LAW FIRM, P.C. LLO

P.O. Box 462 – 1612 Lincoln Street

Blair, Nebraska 68008

(402) 426-2636

