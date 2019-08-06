PUBLIC NOTICE

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Janet M. Foley, Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-61

Notice is hereby given that on August 1, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of the Deceased and Terrence J. O’Hanlon, 8991 Daniels Center Drive, Suite 105, Fort Myers, FL  33912, has been appointed Personal Representative.  Creditors must file their claims with this Court on or before October 7, 2019 or be forever barred.

           

BYAM & Hoarty

226 American National Building

8990 West Dodge Road

Omaha, NE  68114

(402) 397-0303

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 13 and 20, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.