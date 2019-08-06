PUBLIC NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Janet M. Foley, Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-61
Notice is hereby given that on August 1, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of Will of the Deceased and Terrence J. O’Hanlon, 8991 Daniels Center Drive, Suite 105, Fort Myers, FL 33912, has been appointed Personal Representative. Creditors must file their claims with this Court on or before October 7, 2019 or be forever barred.
BYAM & Hoarty
226 American National Building
8990 West Dodge Road
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 397-0303
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 13 and 20, 2019.
