PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JACQUELYN R. JORGENSON, Deceased

Case No. PR 19-90

Notice is hereby given that on November 5, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Leesa M. Wheeler of 1021 Mary Beth Circle, Blair, NE 68008, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 8, 2020, or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Washington County

1555 Colfax

Blair, NE 68008

Rachel A. Truhlsen (Bar I.D. # #20794)

Rachel A. Truhlsen Law Office PC LLO

1650 Washington St.

PO Box 70

Blair, NE 68008

Tel: 402-426-8877

Fax: 402-486-8873

Email: rtruhlsen@planprotectandlive.com

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 15, and 22, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.