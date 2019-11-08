PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JACQUELYN R. JORGENSON, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-90
Notice is hereby given that on November 5, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Leesa M. Wheeler of 1021 Mary Beth Circle, Blair, NE 68008, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 8, 2020, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Washington County
1555 Colfax
Blair, NE 68008
Rachel A. Truhlsen (Bar I.D. # #20794)
Rachel A. Truhlsen Law Office PC LLO
1650 Washington St.
PO Box 70
Blair, NE 68008
Tel: 402-426-8877
Fax: 402-486-8873
Email: rtruhlsen@planprotectandlive.com
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 15, and 22, 2019.
