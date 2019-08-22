PUBLIC NOTICE
TALBOT LAW OFFICE,
P.C., L.L.O.
1526 Washington Street,
Suite H
P.O. Box 405
Blair, Nebraska 68008-0070
(402) 426-3385
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF HOWARD A. KOFOED, DECEASED
PR 19-64
Notice is hereby given that, on August 12, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will and Codicil of said Deceased, and that Kathy K. Kofoed, 2290 Wright St., #214, Blair, Nebraska 68008, was appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate of Howard A. Kofoed.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 16, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 16, 23 and 30, 2019.
