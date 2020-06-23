PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF GWENDOLYN A. KEELER, Deceased
Case ID: PR20-48
Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, JEFFERSON B. KEELER, whose address is 3835 County Road P38, Omaha, Nebraska 68152,has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 24, 2020, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
1555 Colfax Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
/s/ Thomas H Penke
Thomas H. Penke #15569
Thomas H. Penke, P.C., L.L.O.
12020 Shamrock Plaza, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
402.330.6860
Attorney for Applicant
ZNEZ
PT 6-23, 6-30, 7-7-20
