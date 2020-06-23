PUBLIC NOTICE

 NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA 

ESTATE OF GWENDOLYN A. KEELER, Deceased

Case ID: PR20-48

Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2020, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, JEFFERSON B. KEELER, whose address is 3835 County Road P38, Omaha, Nebraska 68152,has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate.  Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 24, 2020, or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk of the County Court

1555 Colfax Street

Blair, Nebraska 68008

/s/ Thomas H Penke

Thomas H. Penke #15569

Thomas H. Penke, P.C., L.L.O.

12020 Shamrock Plaza, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

402.330.6860

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ

PT 6-23, 6-30, 7-7-20

