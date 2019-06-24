PUBLIC NOTICE
Estate of CHRISTOPHER T. REED, Deceased
Estate No: PR 16-56
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Intestate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing on July 8, 2019, at or after 11:00 a.m. in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Courtroom No. 01, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska 68008.
/s/ Rachel Olson
Clerk of the County Court Probate Court
Prepared and Submitted By:
George T. Babcock, #19003
Law Offices of Evelyn N. Babcock
16264 Rolling Ridge Road
Omaha, NE 68135
(402) 216-4419
AND
Mark John Malousek, #20743
Personal Representative
1904 Farnam Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
(402) 341-9931
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25 and July 2, 2019.
