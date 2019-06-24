 PUBLIC NOTICE

Estate of CHRISTOPHER T. REED, Deceased

Estate No: PR 16-56

Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement after Formal Intestate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing on July 8, 2019, at or after 11:00 a.m. in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, Courtroom No. 01, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska  68008.

 

            /s/ Rachel Olson

Clerk of the County Court Probate Court

Prepared and Submitted By:

George T. Babcock, #19003

Law Offices of Evelyn N. Babcock

16264 Rolling Ridge Road

Omaha, NE  68135

(402) 216-4419

gtbabcock@gmail.com

AND

Mark John Malousek, #20743

Personal Representative

1904 Farnam Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska  68102

(402) 341-9931

Attorney for the Personal Representative

ZNEZ

 

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25 and July 2, 2019.

