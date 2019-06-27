PUBLIC NOTICE
RACHEL A. TRUHLSEN
ESTATE PLANNING &
ELDER LAW CENTER
1650 Washington Street
PO Box 70
Blair, Nebraska 68008-0070
(402) 426-8877
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Annette M. Krueger, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-48
Notice is hereby given that on June 24, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Deceased, and that Robert D. Krueger, 21790 Co. Rd. 18, Arlington, NE 68002, was appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann
Clerk of the County Court
Rachel A. Truhlsen, #20794
Attorney for Applicant
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 28, July 5 and 12, 2019.
