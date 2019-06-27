PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Annette M. Krueger, Deceased

Case No. PR 19-48

Notice is hereby given that on June 24, 2019, in the County Court of Washington County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of  Informal Probate of the Will of said Deceased, and that Robert D. Krueger, 21790 Co. Rd. 18, Arlington, NE  68002, was appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 28, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Vicki Kuhlmann

Clerk of the County Court

Rachel A. Truhlsen, #20794

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 28, July 5 and 12, 2019.

