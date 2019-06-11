PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
EASTERN NEBRASKA
OFFICE ON AGING
ADVISORY COUNCIL
Public Notice is hereby given that the Quarterly Meeting of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Advisory Council has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. to be held at the Intercultural Senior Center, 5545 Center Street, Omaha. An agenda for such meeting is available for public inspection at the ENOA Central Office, 4780 South 131 Street, Omaha, however, the Advisory Council reserves the right to modify the agenda at such meeting when convened.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
