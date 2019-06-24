PUBLIC NOTICE
Amanda M. Barron
Attorney at Law
Box 597
Fremont, Nebraska 68026
TO THE DEFENDANT (s),
HANNAH M HASTERLO
SAMUEL HASTERLO
You are hereby notified that Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a corporation, filed its complaint in the County Court of WASHINGTON County, Nebraska on 03/27/2019 on Case Number CI19-171, the object and prayer of which is to recover the sum of $2,676.65, plus interest, attorney fees and court costs. You are required to answer the complaint of the Plaintiff on or before 08/02/2019 or the allegations in said complaint will be taken as true and judgment entered accordingly.
CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,
INC., A COPORATION
BY:
A.M. BARRON, #23818
Its Attorney
525 N. “D” St.
P.O. Box 597
Fremont, NE 68026
402-721-1850
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25 and July 2, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.