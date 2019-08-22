PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Amanda M. Barron

Attorney at Law

Box 597

Fremont, Nebraska  68026

TO THE DEFENDANT(S), SHAWN E MCCANCE

You are hereby notified that Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a corporation, filed its complaint in the County Court of WASHINGTON County, Nebraska on 05/16/2019 on Case Number CI19-431, the object and prayer of which is to recover the sum of $104.55, plus interest, attorney fees and court costs.  You are required to answer the complaint of the Plaintiff on or before 10/03/2019 or the allegations in said complaint will be taken as true and judgment entered accordingly.

CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES, INC.,

A CORPORATION

By:

A.M. Barron, #23818

Its Attorney

525 N. “D” St.

P.O. Box 597

Fremont, NE  68026

402-721-1850

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 20, 27 and September 3, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.