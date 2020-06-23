City of Pisgah
City Council Meeting
June 3, 2020
Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:05 p.m. on June 3, 2020. Location was Pisgah Fire Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was not recited due to no flag in fire hall.
Roll Call: Present, Mayor: Ronny Woodward; Council members: Scott Baumfalk, Meredith Jenson, Lori McWilliam, Mike Carson present; Karen Wilson, absent; Staff members: Todd Noah, Maintenance, Christina Clark, City Clerk, present.
Council member L. McWilliams approved June 3, 2020 agenda as presented, second by M. Carson; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson to Approve Minutes & Bills, second by. S. Baumfalk; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson Approval of Financial Report, second by L. McWilliams; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to forgive $100.00 of the sump pump fines due to getting fixed, second by M. Jenson; K. Wilson absent. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to approve Dave’s Old Home liquor license, second by S. Baumfalk; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
S. Baumfalk motioned to pay $1,100.00 for cost & labor fixing sewer plus purchasing the sewer boot, second by L. McWilliams; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
S. Baumfalk motioned to pay $328 for Mondamin Library contract, second by M. Carson; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to keep Polk St opened, second by M. Carson; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
S. Baumfalk motioned to approve Loess Hills Country Corner Cigarette license, second by L. McWilliams; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to accept $225.00/month cleaning contract while bathhouse is open, second by S. Baumfalk; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to have Sherriff tag vehicles that are unregistered, second by M. Carson; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to give maintenance a 5% raise to $23.15/hr. with tool allowance staying same as last year; second by M. Jenson; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to give 5% increase to City Clerk $1,433.25 monthly salary; second by M. Jenson; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to Adjourn at 8:11 p.m., second by L. McWilliams; K. Wilson absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
May 2020 Bills
May 2020 Bills
Christina Clark; Payroll 4/1/2020-4/30/2020 $996.72
Todd Noah; Payroll 4/1/2020-4/30/2020 $3,203.66
Bankcard Cener(TN); Park, Fuel, Ambulance $2,088.00
Swipco; Grant Money Help $674.00
Swipco; Grant Money Help Invoice 12-5-19 $889.00
FSC; Weed Chemicals $141.50
Windstream; Phone / Internet $394.15
Siouxland District Health; Water Testing $14.00
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage $523.00
C & H Hauling; Garbage $1,380.00
Bank of the West -CC; Postage, Certified Letters $76.95
Mo Valley Times; Mins & Bills Feb & March $137.90
LHCC; Fuel $126.73
Sam's Club; FD Computer (Grant Money) $1,057.96
Todd Noah; May Operator License & Phone $623.56
American National Bank; Tractor Loan Payment $10,000.00
EFTPS; April Payment (SSN, Medi, Withhold) $1,809.72
IPERS; April IPERS Payment $1,125.48
Fitchers; Legal Expense, Misc Expenses $2,730.00
Mid-American; Electricity $799.09
USDA; Payment #9 Loan # 5 $899.00
USDA; Payment #9 Loan # 6 $909.00
Community Bank; Truck Loan Payment # 51272 $5,000.00
Total May Payments 2020 $35,599.42
May 2020 Deposits
May 2020 Deposits
Water, Sewer, Garbage $3,624.28
Water, Sewer, Garbage $75.00
Certified Deposit $68.23
Water, Sewer, Garbage $804.63
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,152.07
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,648.28
Harrison County Treasurer $11,245.36
Burn Pile Donation $50.00
IA St Eft- Street Construction Fund $732.31
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,900.89
Heartland Coop Equity Redemption $89.38
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,620.64
Campground Donation Deposit $8.00
Camping Deposit $313.00
Flag Donation (Saving Account) $320.00
Money Transfer for Grant Payment $105.96
IA St Eft- Local Option Sales Tax $1,415.24
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,982.31
Flag Donation (Saving Account) $180.00
Interest $42.00
Total $28,377.58
May Deposit Totals
Total Utility Deposits $13,808.10
Total Camping, Shelter House, Water, Dump Station $321.00
Total Building Permits $0.00
Total State $2,147.55
Total County $11,245.36
Total USDA-Grant $0.00
Total Misc $855.57
May Deposit Totals $28,377.58
