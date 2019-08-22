PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Fort Calhoun 2018/2019 hourly rates for city employees are as follows: Maintenance Supervisor, $23.48; Maintenance Tech. 1, $19.92; Maintenance Tech. 2, $18.52; Clerk, $19.56; Treasurer, $19.56, Community Coordinator, $18.89. 2019 Annual pay for Mayor, $3,000.00 and Council Members, $1,200.00.
Katie Knight, Treasurer
