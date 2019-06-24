PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
OF ORDINANCE NO. 749
IN PAMPHLET FORM
Public Notice is hereby given that at a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, held at 7:00 p.m. on June 17, 2019, there was passed and adopted Ordinance No. 749 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA TO AMEND CHAPTER VII ARTICLE III FIREWORKS; TO INCLUDE HOURS OF DISCHARGE; TO REPEAL ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH, AND TO ESTABLISH WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE.
Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form on June 21, 2019. Copies of said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form are available for inspection and distribution at the Office of the City Clerk, in the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Alicia Koziol
City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
