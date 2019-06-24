PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD DURING THE FORT CALHOUN PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING ON MONDAY, JULY 1, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE FORT CALHOUN CITY HALL, 110 SOUTH 14TH STREET, FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA.
The public hearing will be held, and recommendations made on the following:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA, PERTAINING TO A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT FOR THE UPDATED FUTURE LAND USE MAP; AND TO AMEND ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is kept continuously current and available for inspection in the office of the City Clerk.
Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation by contacting the city clerk at 468-5303 not less than 5 days prior to the hearing.
Alicia Koziol, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
