JUNE 17, 2019 CC MINUTES
A regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, was held in open and public session at 7:01 p.m., on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Fort Calhoun Council Chambers, in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance thereof by publication, said form of notice being a designated method for giving notice, an affidavit of publication being attached to these minutes.
Advance notice of this meeting was also given to the Mayor and all Council Members. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Mayor and Council Members.
Mayor Robinson publicly stated to all in attendance that a current copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Act was available for review and indicated the location of such copy in the room where the meeting was being held.
On roll call, the following Council Members answered present: Terry Fitzgerald, Nick Schuler, Lori Lammers, and Bob Prieksat.
With a quorum present, Mayor Robinson presided, and the clerk recorded the proceedings.
The Mayor and Council President presented a Fire Department Proclamation to the Fort Calhoun Fire & Rescue for their support and dedication.
The consent agenda, was approved, accepted and/or ratified as presented.
(The consent agenda included: May 20, 2019 City Council minutes; May Treasurers Report; June 3, 2019 Planning Commission minutes; May 27, 2019 Enhancement Committee minutes; Maintenance Report.)
Member Prieksat made a motion seconded by member Schuler to approve the following bills:
OPPD, 3191.74, utl; MUD, 105.25, utl; Papio M-R NRD, 6188.29, water; AP Plumbing, 50.00, ser; Abe’s Trash, 2024.70, ser; Access Systems, 308.22 ser; Access Systems Leasing, 187.44, sup; Aflac, 307.62, ben; Am. Broadband, 534.25, utl; Andy’s Mow Town, 24.73, sup; Berger Elliott, 2925.00, ser; Blair Ace Hardware, 28.57, sup; Blair Garden Center, 449.70, sup; BOK Financial, 6982.75, bond; Bomgaars, 343.28, sup; Chase, 53412.50, bond; City of Blair, 7594.76, ser; Conoco Fleet, 426.82, ser; Enterprise Media, 643.42, ser; Fastenal, 442.03, sup; Fort Atkinson Foundation, 2500.00, donation; Home Depot, 120.00, sup; JEO Consulting, 4702.50, ser; Kinghorn Gardens, 2500.00, sup; NE DEQ, 15346.53, bond; NE Dept of Revenue, 2879.55, sales tax; NE Public Health Env Lab, 15.00, test; Nebraska Sweeping, 1843.57, ser; One Call Concepts, 51.59, ser; Postmaster, 140.00, ser; Quill, 88.76, sup; Rosemary Therkildsen, 21.40, reimb; Talbot Law Office, 980.00, ser; United Healthcare, 3256.42, ins; Verizon, 129.42, exp; VISA(Two Rivers), 2748.41, sup; Washington County Historical Assoc., 780.00, donation; Washington County Sheriff, 5660.72, ser; Washington Co Reg of Deeds, 16.00, ser. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office statistics for May 2019 was placed on file.
Member Schuler made a motion seconded by member Lammers to approve the SDL request for the Knights of Columbus 25th annual Big Red Dinner on August 24th at Schwertly Hall. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Mayor Robinson, on behalf of the City Engineer, gave an update on 2018 Betts Circle Drainage Project. The contractor is on site.
Mayor Robinson, on behalf of the City Engineer, gave an update on the 2018 Maintenance Building Demolition Project. Both buildings are down, but they have run into an issue with utilities.
Mayor Robinson, on behalf of the City Engineer, gave an update on the 2019 Street Maintenance work. All patching work is complete and slurry seal will begin in July.
Member Prieksat made a motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance 744, Zoning Ordinance Revisions, with amendments. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With members Lammers Prieksat, and Fitzgerald voting “Aye”, and member Schuler abstaining, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance 745, Subdivision Regulation Revisions, with amendments. Member Lammers seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Prieksat made a motion to introduce Ordinance 749, Fireworks-Hours of Discharge, and waive the three readings. Member Fitzgerald seconded the motion. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried. Member Fitzgerald made a motion for final approval, and member Lammers seconded. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Member Schuler made a motion, seconded by member Prieksat to approve the repair quote from Electric Pump for $11,126.22. With all members voting “Aye”, motion carried.
Discussion and possible action regarding a “No Parking” sign on 8th & Madison was tabled until next month.
Council discussed the revisions to the municipal code. They will discuss and approve the method of adoption at the next meeting, once they have had more time to review the changes.
Following a motion and vote, Mayor Robinson declared the meeting adjourned at 7:48 p.m.
Mitch Robinson, Mayor
ATTEST: Deb Sutherland, Community Coordinator
