PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair
Bi-weekly compensation for the officers and employees as of August 1, 2019
Code Enforcement Officer, 2255.20; IT Tech, 2520.48; Asst. City Administrator, 3846.40; Building Inspector, 2315.36; Planning & Zoning Secretary, 1724.72; Human Resources Manager, 2573.28; City Administrator, 4708.24; City Clerk, 2984.40; City Treasurer, 3050.80; Utility Billing Clerk, 1446.64; Director of Public Works, 3581.20; Public Works Superintendent, 2652.96; Chief of Police, 3581.20; Lieutenant, 3183.44; Sergeant/K9 Officer, 2755.20; Seargeant, 2335.20; Detective, 2261.60; Detective, 2532.80; School Resource, 2511.20; Patrolman (2), 2011.20; Patrolman (3), 2045.60; Patrolman (2), 2088.80; Patrolman (2), 2131.20; PD Secretary II, 1658.32; PD Secretary I, 1592.16; Park/Cemetary Superintendent, 2255.20; Park/Cemetary Laborer, 1486.80; Asst. Park/Cemetary Superintendent, 1890.56; Library Director, 2520.48; Librarian I, 1513.12; Librarian I, 1724.72; PT Librarian, 1113.92; PT Librarian, 1386.72; PT Librarian, 1180.80; PT Animal Control Officer, 1380.48; Street Foreman, 2387.76; Asst Street Foreman, 1955.76; Equipment Operator II, 1825.52; Equipment Operator II, 1754.48; Equipment Operator II, 1458.96; Equipment Operator II, 1486.32.
Water/Wastewater Distribution
Supervisor, 2321.44; Utility Worker I, 1552.48; Utility Worker I, 1780.32; Water Plant Supervisor, 2507.04; Water Plant Operator, 1692.24; Water Plant Operator, 1746.96; Water Plant Operator, 2146.08; Water Plant Operator, 2106.08; Water Plant Operator, 1964.00; Water Plant Operator, 2126.08; Wastewater Plant Supervisor, 2652.96; Wastewater Plant Operator, 2126.08.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
