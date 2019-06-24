PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held before the City of Blair Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Blair City Hall, 218 South 16th Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public Hearings will be held, and recommendation made on the following items:
1. Conditional Use Permit application submitted by Cox Communications, 3031 N 120th St, Omaha, NE, 68164, to construct and operate a Public Utility structure (cabinet and generator) for fiber optic communications services, on Tax Lot 83, in Section 23, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, of the 6th P.M., (2270 S Hwy 30), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for the life of the structure.
2. Conditional Use Permit application submitted by Brian Reiman, 4101 Woodcrest Cir, Blair, NE, for residence on the second floor of a commercial building, on Tax Lot 12, Block 47, (1555 Washington St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for thirty (30) years.
The Mayor and City Council will also hold separate public hearings on these applications on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday June 21, 2019.
