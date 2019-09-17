PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PASSAGE AND
PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE
Public notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their meeting on September 10, 2019 have passed and approved Ordinance No. 2385 the title of which reads as follows:
ORDINANCE 2385
AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE BUDGET STATEMENT AND TO BE TERMED THE “ANNUAL APPROPRIATION BILL”; TO APPROPRIATE SUMS FOR NECESSARY EXPENSES AND LIABILITIES OF THE CITY OF BLAIR, NEBRASKA, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING ON THE FIRST DAY OF OCTOBER, 2019 AND SPECIFYING THE OBJECT AND PURPOSE OF EACH APPROPRIATION AND THE AMOUNT FOR EACH OBJECT AND PURPOSE; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN PAMPHLET FORM.
Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form. Copies of the Ordinance as so published are available at the office of the City Clerk at 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.