PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PASSAGE
AND PUBLICATION
OF ORDINANCE
Public notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their meeting on August 13, 2019 have passed and approved Ordinance No. 2381 the title of which reads as follows:
ORDINANCE 2381
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF BLAIR ZONING ORDINANCE ARTICLE 10 BY ADDING SECTION 1007 SCB SPECIAL MIXED USE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH, PROVIDING WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FORCE AND EFFECT AND PROVIDING FOR THIS ORDINANCE TO BE PUBLISHED IN PAMPHLET FORM.
Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form. Copies of the Ordinance as so published are available at the office of the City Clerk at 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
