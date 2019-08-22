PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS AGAINST THE FOLLOWING PROPERTIES FOR MOWING
Notice is hereby given to all persons owning, occupying or interested in lots or parcels of land known as W 10’ Lot 3 & All of Lot 4, Block 2, Smith’s 1st Addition, Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska (2159 Davis Dr.) that on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at 218 S. 16th Street, Blair, Nebraska, a meeting of the Mayor and City Council sitting as a Board of Equalization and Assessment will equalize, levy and specially assess the costs of mowing on the property known W 10’ Lot 3 & All of Lot 4, Block 2, Smith’s 1st Addition, Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska (2159 Davis Dr.). The property subject to assessments is described in Resolution No. 2019-22, which was adopted on August 13, 2019. At such meeting, all persons interested may appear and make objection to such assessments. The proposed schedule of assessments is available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk. Dated this 13th day of August 2019.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 16 and 23, 2019.
