The Mayor and City Council met in regular session in the City Council Chambers on August 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The following were present: Brad Andersen, Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Green, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, City Attorney Solomon and Chief Lager. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and made introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Consent agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the August 12, 2019 Budget Workshop and the regular meeting on August 13, 2019, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of August 13, 2019 meeting, and 3c) City Department reports for July from the Blair Public Library and Technology Center and Blair Police Department. Resolution No. 2019-23 to levy special assessments against W 10' Lot 3 & All of Lot 4, Blk 2 Smith's 1st Addition, Blair, Washington County, NE (2159 Davis St.) was adopted. Council approved the preliminary budget for FY 2019/2020 and authorized the publication of Budget Hearing set for September 10, 2019 to include the change to move the purchase of a street sweeper to a lease purchase option and redirect those funds to street repair, police department storage facility and overtime for the police department. Ordinance 2383 approving a purchase agreement for the sale of the Lots 35, 40 and 41 in Transformation Hill Addition, within the City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska to Bader Construction and Ordinance 2384 approving a purchase agreement for the sale of the Lots 34, 52 and 53 in Transformation Hill Addition, within the City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska to WSG, Inc. were signed and published. Resolution 2019-24 setting the date for the Board of Equalization to levy special assessments against N 60’ W 140’, Lot 7, Block 118 Eleventh Addition, Blair City, Washington County, NE (812 N. 16th St.), for mowing and Resolution 2019-25 setting the date for the Board of Equalization to levy special assessments against Lot 5, Block 6, Second Addition, together with that part of vacated street right of way of Park Street, Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska (1253 Park St.) for mowing were adopted. City Administrator Storm stated the construction on roundabout near Transformation Hill was poured today and should be complete in the next few weeks. Street Patching on Hansen Drive is complete. Street Department is working on berms around the water plant. He reminded everyone about the ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m. for the completion of the two workforce housing homes. Council member Andersen asked for the stated the water project on 16th St. Director of Public Works Schoemaker that we have not passed tests from the state. We need two consecutive days of clear water to pass. He also updated the Mayor and Council on loss of power at water plant over the weekend for approximately 8 hours. The generators kicked in and worked perfectly to keep the plants up and functioning. He noted the installation of the generators was an expense well spent. Schoemaker stated the FONSI was complete for the south bypass project with no significant impact. We now have the go ahead for final design. Chris Casey, 2239 Meadow Dr., Blair appeared before the Mayor and City Council to discuss public safety along the highways in Blair. He would like to see something done to lower the speed limits and speed signs to be installed. He put forth to the Mayor and Council to find things we can do as a community to make these highways safer. He noted there is a lack of enforcement and would like to see extra money for police overtime for enforcement. Director of Public Works state the city has no control over the highways in Blair. They are regulated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. He encouraged residents of the community to contact the NDOT district office in Omaha to voice their concerns. Phone calls from taxpayers can sometimes carry a different weight and could possibly help. They can also call the Federal Highway Administration office in Lincoln. The Mayor and Council thanked Mr. Casey for attending the meeting and offered their support for this issue. Meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m.
