PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair Regular Council Meeting
September 8, 2020
The Mayor and City Council met in regular session in the Blair Public Library on September 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The following were present: Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Absent: Brad Andersen. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Barrow, Director of Public Works Schoemaker. City Attorney Solomon, and Chief Lager. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and made introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Consent agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the August 25, 2020 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of August 25, 2020 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for August 2020 and 3d) August 2020 claims as recommended by Finance Committee. Mayor Hansen opened a Public Hearing to set FY 2020-2021 levy different than FY 2019-2020 levy. City Administrator Storm stated this is a requirement by the state budgeting process when changing the property tax request and mill levy, which is applied on the new valuation, as opposed to last year's property tax request and valuation. To levy a different amount than last year on the new valuation, a public hearing must be held on the request to make sure the taxpayers are aware the property tax request is changing from the previous year. The proposed mill levy for the City of Blair is slightly lower than last year’s levy changing from 35.94 in 2019 to the proposed new levy of 35.64 in 2020, which is down 1%. The valuation for 2019 was $587,770,467 as opposed to the increased valuation of $637,383,824 for 2020. The Airport levy is slightly higher. There were no comments from the floor or in writing. Mayor Hansen closed the Public Hearing. Ordinance 2406 to adopt Budget Statement for FY 2020-2021 and to be termed the "Annual Appropriation Bill" appropriating such sums of money necessary to defray all necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Blair, Nebraska for FY 2020-2021 was signed and published. Resolution 2020-31 setting the levy for the City of Blair and Blair Airport Authority for FY 2020-2021 was adopted as amended by amending to change wording in 5) to “increase” as opposed to “decrease” by 24%. Conditional Use Permit (CUP) renewal application submitted by Making it Routine, 910 Skyline Dr, Blair, NE, to allow on Lots 21-23 Block 17, Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska (1440 State St.) for Auto Repair, with "by appointment only" fitness training occurring onsite as well. The fitness training qualifies as "Other uses", which are similar to the permitted principal uses and which are in harmony with the intent of this district was approved for fifteen (15) years. Development plan for Wehrli Redevelopment Project to be located on a portion of Tax Lot 260, Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 12 East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska was withdrawn at the request of the developer. Fire Chief Joe Leonard appeared before the Mayor and City Council to present the newest member of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department. Resolution 2020-32 approving an Interlocal Agreement between Douglas County on behalf of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the City of Blair on behalf of the Blair Police Department to provide access and use of the County Motorola PremierOne Records Systems was signed and adopted. Council gave authorization to proceed with the purchase of the RMS system with Motorola. Resolution 2030-33 adopting the new annual certification of compliance for the Board of Classifications and Standards for Blair, Nebraska, and the certification form was signed and adopted. Council voted to approve city property Lots 16 & 17, Block 15 BC as excess property and authorization to prepare a vacation ordinance to vacate 10' of right away along both sides of 17th St from State St. to Park St. and 17th to 16th along State St. City Administrator Storm had no report. Meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m. The following claims were approved: A.M. Leonard, Inv, 289.22; Aaron Barrow, Svc, 31.51; Abes Portables, Svc, 190.00; Abe's Trash Service Inc, Svc, 955.36; Acco, Inv, 1084.00; Aflac, Dues, 1141.92; Air Products & Chemicals, Inv, 1828.42; Ajee Woods, Svc, 215.00; American Broadband, Svc, 2169.55; American Underground Supply, Inv, 10487.22; Andy's Mow Town, Svc, 299.96; Ang Refrigeration, Heating &, Svc, 150.00; Angel Armor Llc, Inv, 1956.53; Aqua-Chem Inc, Inv, 1717.29; Arps, Svc, 6687.45; Babkel Mechanical, Svc, 15276.11; Baird, Holm & Mceachen, Invest, 3044.50; Baker & Taylor Books, Inv, 1384.90; Bh Ne Gas Utility, Svc, 270.82; Blair Ace Hardware, Inv, 447.96; Blair Garden Center, Inv, 109.00; Blair Small Animal Clinic, Svc, 158.70; Boo Inc, Inv, 96.18; Book Page, Inv, 354.00; Braniff Service, Svc, 398.00; Calvin Poulsen, Svc, 2190.00; Cambridge Homes Llc, Svc, 500.00; Carquest Auto Parts, Inv, 16.61; Cdw Government Inc, Inv, 934.45; Clark Pest & Termite Control, Svc, 70.00; Consolidated Management Co, Svc, 288.39; Core & Main, Inv, 12508.30; Counsel Office & Document, Svc, 617.03; Country Tire Inc, Svc, 24.00; Cubby's Inc, Inv, 3679.71; Cummins Inc, Svc, 4054.06; Deborah Vaughn, Svc, 50.00; Deborah Wood, Svc, 250.00; Dein Construction Llc, Svc, 200.00; Demco Inc, Inv, 817.10; Desirae M Solomon, Svc, 4619.00; Dick's Electric Co, Svc, 2003.39; Douglas County Treasurer, Svc, 330.34; Dpc Industires Inc, Inv, 879.95; Dtn, Llc, Svc, 564.00; E. T. Towing, Svc, 100.00; Eakes Office Plus, Inv, 1812.60; Ed M Feld Eq Co., Inv, 459.95; Enterprise Publishing Co Inc, Svc, 715.27; Eriksen Construction Co Inc, Svc, 121518.00; Fairway Oil Co, Inv, 26.08; Fastenal Company, Inv, 709.57; Fisher Scientific, Inv, 976.34; Gerhold Concrete, Inv, 3730.97; Getzschman Heating Llc, Svc, 195.50; Grainger, Inv, 467.71; Greenkeeper Co Inc, Svc, 554.00; Grey House Publishing, Inv, 295.70; Hach Co, Inv, 12503.10; Hansen Agency, Svc, 70.00; Harsin Built Construction, Svc, 50.00; Hawkins Inc, Inv, 9202.00; Hdr Engineering Inc., Svc, 1081.07; Henton Trenching, Svc, 38497.70; Hotsy Equipment Co, Svc, 249.04; Huber Builders, Svc, 500.00; J Nielsen Construction Llc, Svc, 1000.00; J.P. Cooke Co., Inv, 35.45; Jackson Services, Svc, 585.05; James Rosterman, Svc, 500.00; Jensen Well Company Inc, Svc, 15663.00; Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Svc, 1280.00; John Deere Financial Sales, Inv, 138.16; Johnson Diesel Services Llc, Svc,170.00; Jonesy's Towing, Svc, 700.00; Kenny Blum, Svc, 96.00; Library Ideas, Inv, 483.40; Logan Contractors Supply, Inv, 252.00; Long's Ok Tire Stores, Svc, 92.50; Macqueen Equipment, Inv, 566.13; Malloy Electric, Svc, 10387.00; Marshall Keller, Svc, 50.00; Martin Marietta Materials, Inv, 618.89; Mary Jorgensen, Svc, 75.00; Mccoy Roofing, Siding & Cont, Svc, 50.00; Mckinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal, Svc, 50.00; Menards, Inv, 207.90; Metrocount (Usa) Inc, Inv, 620.00; Michael Todd & Company Inc, Inv, 685.15; Micro Marketing Llc, Inv, 158.77; Midwest Fireworks Wholesalers, Svc, 216.39; Midwest Mudjacking Inc, Svc, 587.50; Mississippi Lime Co, Inv, 4869.06; Municipal Emergency Services, Svc, 639.30; Municipal Supply Inc Omaha, Inv, 5207.04; Murphy Tractor & Equip Co, Svc, 1137.45; Ne Municipal Clerks Assoc, Svc, 45.00; Nebraska Dept Of Health &, Svc,7600.00; Nebraska Iowa Supply Company, Inv, 371.07; Nebraska Public Health, Svc, 699.00; Nebraska Rural Water Assoc, Svc, 275.00; Officenet, Inv, 97.64; Olson & Stewart Const, Svc, 800.00; One Call Concepts Inc, Svc, 131.01; One Source, Svc, 106.35; Ontrac, Svc, 148.28; Oppd, Svc, 99998.98; Oracle America Inc, Svc, 600.00; O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc, Inv, 15.01; Otter Creek Mechanical Inc, Svc, 64070.09; Peggy Grimm, Svc, 75.00; People, Inv, 101.12; Pete Lien & Sons Inc, Inv, 40968.69; Pioneer Cleaning Llc, Svc, 1000.00; Pioneer Telephone, Svc, 129.78; Pitney Bowes Inc, Inv, 561.00; Pounds Printing Inc, Inv, 165.00; S & S Pumping Service Llc, Svc, 2960.00; S.E. Smith & Sons, Inv, 200.30; Sapp Bros Petroleum Inc, Inv, 2174.20; Schemmer, Svc, 626.50; Sid Dillon, Inv, 5.25; Silver State Consulting, Svc, 425.00; Sos Heating Cooling, Svc, 41.95; Spartan Stores Llc, Inv, 111.53; Staples Business Credit, Inv, 994.54; Sterling West, Svc, 980.00; Superior Green Inc, Svc, 13906.56; Swana, Svc, 223.00; The Lincoln National Life, Svc, 3816.41; The Pioneer Woman, Inv, 30.00; The Sign Depot, Svc, 150.09; The Wall Street Journal, Inv, 539.88; Thompson Innovation, Inv, 1993.96; Titan Machinery, Inv, 443.17; Trugreen Processing Center, Svc, 1055.56; Us Cellular, Svc, 649.28; Utilities Section, Svc, 2213.00; Verizon 883740345-00001, Svc, 542.13; Washco Feed & Supply, Inv, 139.98; Washington Co Court, Svc, 66.00; Washington County Register, Svc, 32.00; Zachary Pedersen, Svc, 200.00;
Richard Hansen, Mayor
ATTEST: Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
PT 9-29-20
