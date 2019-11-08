PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE
The Burt-Washington Drainage District will hold its regular meeting on November 12, 2019, in the Burt-Washington Drainage District office located at 1212 M Street, Tekamah, Nebraska, at 9:00 a.m. A copy of the agenda is available at the offices of Anderson & Anderson, Tekamah, Nebraska. Said meeting is open to the public.
Barbara J. Hill
Assistant Secretary
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.