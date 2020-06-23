BOYER VALLEY
COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
JUNE 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m.
BOYER VALLEY SOUTH
CALL TO ORDER: President Steve Puck called the regular meeting of the Boyer Valley Board of Education to order at 12:07 p.m. Members answering roll call were Ken Dunham, Steve Puck, JoEtt Cogdill, Craig Malone, via zoom Paul Klein. Directors Heistand and Ueding were absent. Administrators present: Superintendent Kurt Brosamle, Elementary Principal Mike Weber and Secretary Sharon Lee. President Puck declared a quorum present. Visitors present: Julie Burhoop, Ben Schauer and Sue McGinn. Secretary Lee read the mission statement.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA / MINUTES: Motion by Dunham, second by Malone to approve the agenda as published, deleting closed session for Superintendent’s evaluation and minutes to the previous board meetings. Motion carried 5-0.
PRINCIPALS’ REPORT: Mr. Weber reported on materials getting delivered to students that were able to participate in the summer school program; custodians/teachers have painted the hallways and the new pre-school room is ready for students.
SUPERINTENDENTS’ REPORT: Mr. Brosamle reported on the following: Fourteen staff members are helping with the “Return to Learn” plan that is due to the Dept. of Education July 1st; graduation will be June 21st at 2 p.m.-just seniors and parents will be allowed to participate; an employee’s spouse has tested positive with COVID-19-each county of public health departments interprets the days being absent from work differently; AEA and Department of Education have had several webinars since the pandemic started and new chrome books have arrived-they have more memory with sturdier bags. Also discussed was the purchase of three thermometers for baseball, softball and driver education; out of town games, requirement is 77 passenger bus should haul 13 students, any more than that, it is recommended to wear mask and getting internet to families that are not getting service (Hot Spots).
DISSCUSION: Work Comp Insurance: Mr. Brosamle reported that the EMC Insurance Company has dropped coverage for Work Comp due to three large claims the past couple years. The Hoffman Agency has researched a replacement company (AmTrust North America).
Employee Handbooks: Mr. Brosamle emailed all the handbooks for board members to review, all changes were in red. One change was paying out $25 for sick days over 105 days. This year we paid out $4,400. His concern was the expense for next year if we do not return to the regular classroom. Director Puck advised to get feedback from teachers’ association.
OPEN FORUM: Ben Schauer, teacher at Boyer Valley, requested that the board meetings always be live streamed.
CONSENT AGENDA: Bills and Claims/Financial Reports
A motion was made by Dunham, second by Cogdill to approve the consent agenda as published. Motion carried 5-0.
PERSONNEL: A motion was made by Dunham, second by Cogdill to approve Ali Ohl as campus care associate for 2020-21. Motion carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Malone, second by Dunham to approve Larry Neilsen as Assistant Baseball Coach for the summer of 2020. Motion carried 5-0.
A motion was made by Dunham, second by Malone to approve Ann Zaiger as High School English Teacher for 2020-21. Motion carried 5-0.
APPROVE HANDBOOKS: After a brief discussion, this action item will be on the July agenda for approval.
APPROVE BREAD BIDS: The district was not able to get a bread bid before the meeting, this action item will be on the July agenda for approval.
APPROVE PAYMENT OF FINAL BILLS FOR FY20: Motion was made by Cogdill, second by Dunham to approve the Board Secretary and President or Vice President to pay the final bills for FY20. Motion carried 5-0.
APPROVE SHARING WITH CITY OF DOW CITY: After a brief discussion, a motion was made by Malone, second by Dunham to approve the contract with the City of Dow City for the Operational sharing of Maintenance Director, (Nate Nelson) 20% of his time will be spent at the school. Motion carried 5-0.
APPROVE WORK COMP CONTRACT: A motion was made by Dunham, second by Cogdill to approve the contract for AmTrust North America for our work comp insurance for 2020-21. Motion carried 4-0. Ayes: Klein, Dunham, Cogdill and Puck. Abstain: Malone
Discussion
Building Committee: KPE Architecture Firm, did a walk-through of both facilities. Mr. Brosamle should check for additional bids before board approval.
Joint Board Meeting with Woodbine: Usually July we have our joint board meeting with Woodbine to discuss sharing agreements from the previous year. Our regular board meeting will be held on July 22nd, no contact has been made with Woodbine CSD as new administration will begin July 1. The meeting would be held at Dunlap this year.
A motion was made by Dunham, second by Malone to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried 5-0. With no further business appearing before the board, President Puck declared the meeting adjourned at 12:53 p.m.
These minutes are as recorded by the board secretary and subject to approval at the next regular board meeting.
Secretary, Sharon Lee
President, Steve Puck
Boyer Valley
Community School District
June 2020 Bills
GENERAL
A-1 Preferred; Purchased Service 1,030.09
Amazon.com; Classroom Supplies 2,667.62
Bio Corporation; Science Supplies 102.64
Black Hills Energy; Natural Gas 358.50
Bonsall T.V. Inc.; Audio/Visual Equip/Repairs 519.95
C & H Hauling; Trash Removal 260.00
Carroll Cleaning Supply, Co.; Cleaning Supplies 2,314.07
Carroll Control; Purchase Service 200.00
Carroll Hydraulics Co., Incorp; Repairs 151.50
Centerpoint Energy Services; Natural Gas 562.14
Charter Oak-Ute School; Tuition/Fees/Sharing 1 9,975.41
City of Dow City; Water/Sewer/Garbage 1,546.67
City of Dunlap; Utility 125.54
Cornhusker International Trucks, Inc.; Transportation Supplies 55.45
Corvus Industries, Ltd; Bleacher Inspection 396.00
Council Bluffs Community School; Tuition 7,156.57
Counsel Office & Documents; Maintenance/Supplies 157.61
Curriculum Assoc., LLC; Instructional Supplies 55.88
Denison Community School; Tuition/Entry Fee 56,826.50
Department of Education; Bus Inspection 640.00
Dunlap Lumber; Maintenance Supplies 972.55
Dunlap Reporter; Publications/Supplies 220.29
Ettleman Oil Co.; Supplies 9.65
Foundation for Ed Serv; Socs Royalty 83.33
Frontier Communications; Telephone 200.26
General Fund; Reimbursement 150.93
Gopher; Supplies 310.29
Hanigan's Lawn & Landscaping, LLC; Lawn Care 1,650.00
Horizon Equipment; Repairs 59.40
Iowa Communications Network; L-D/T-1/Video Charges 52.61
JW Pepper & Son Inc.; Sheet Music 21.00
Kelley, Tracy; Reimbursement 548.65
Logan Magnolia Comm School; Tuition/Fees 7,062.50
Long Lines; Internet Services 580.50
Midamerican Energy; Electricity/Natural Gas 6,235.41
Petty Cash/Lori Malone; Reimbursement 135.95
Powerschool Group LLC; Schoology Subscription 6,725.00
Quill Corp; Office Supplies 237.04
Really Good Stuff; Classroom Supplies 39.39
Really Great Reading LLC; Instructional Supplies 2,301.12
Roger's Pest Control, LLC; Pest Control 120.00
School Health Corporation; Health Supplies 410.56
Teacher Direct; Classroom Supplies 459.66
Teaching Strategies, LLC; Software 365.75
Timberline Billing Service LLC; Purchased Service 633.31
Town and Country Store, The; Supplies 133.44
Vetter Equipment Co; Repairs 42.00
Wells Fargo Bank; Travel and School Supplies 363.18
Windstream Iowa Communications; Phone Company 413.53
Zaner Bloser; Instructional Supplies 392.07
Fund Total: 126,031.51
MANAGEMENT
Avesis; Vision Insurance 68.94
Community Bank/Medical Insr; Medical Insurance 5,800.59
Iowa Schools Employee Benefits; Dental/Life/Ltd Ins 272.07
Fund Total: 6,141.60
CAMPUS CARE
Arkfeld, Michele; Refund 100.00
Cue, Heather; Refund 100.00
Ettleman Oil Co.; Supplies 2.99
Jolkowski, Bridgit; Refund 100.00
Katzenberger,; Refund 100.00
Ohl, Ray; Refund 100.98
Schaben, Ashley; Refund 100.00
Schaben, Laura; Refund 72.49
Schwery, Chelsey; Refund 100.00
Walmart Community/Gecrb; Supplies 40.85
Fund Total: 817.31
Checking Acct Total 132,990.42
SCHOOL NUTRITION
Dean Foods Company; Milk Products 744.51
Ettleman Oil Co.; Supplies 64.92
Pan 0 Gold Baking; Hot Lunch Food 192.00
Fund Total: 1,001.43
Checking Acct Total 1,001.43
STUDENT ACTIVITY
Courtland's Kustoms, Inc; Labor/Supplies 108.00
Deckers Sporting Goods; Athletic Supplies 732.34
Ettleman Oil Co.; Supplies 124.95
Jostens, Inc.; Annual Printing 25.00
Jostens; Supplies 358.13
Fund Total: 1,348.42
Checking Acct Total 1,348.42
LOCAL OPTION TAX
Elkhorn Fence LLC; Fence Installation 24,945.00
Midwest Tennis & Track Co; Purchased Service 7,000.00
Nextgen Technology; Purchased Service 6,958.34
Rick's Computers L.C.; Computer Equip/Supply 40,940.00
Sightlines Athletic Facilities, Inc.; Bleachers 17,339.00
Sound and Service; Purchase Service 1,638.50
Fund Total: 98,820.84
PPEL
Council Bluffs Community School; Tuition 1,441.24
Elevate Roofing; Purchased Service 1,942.00
Great America Financial Services; Purchase Service 609.00
Rick's Computers L.C.; Computer Equip/Supply 3,935.00
Fund Total: 7,927.24
DEBT SERVICE
Umb Bank, N.A.; Administrative Fees 300.00
Fund Total: 300.00
Checking Acct Total 107,048.08
