A total of 154 cases will be heard by the Board in July, 2019.  The following case(s) sentenced in Washington County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

July 22, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.                       

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska

Brown, Kurt, 81055, Burglary

July 26, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.                       

Community Correctional Center - Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Mueller, Christian, 88042, Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop

Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 5, 2019.

