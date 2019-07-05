PUBLIC NOTICE
A total of 154 cases will be heard by the Board in July, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Washington County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
July 22, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska
Brown, Kurt, 81055, Burglary
July 26, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center - Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Mueller, Christian, 88042, Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
Theft by Receiving Stolen Prop
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 5, 2019.
