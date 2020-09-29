PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair Special Council Meeting
September 8, 2020
The Mayor and City Council met in special session in the Blair Public Library on September 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM. The following were present: Chris Jensen, Kevin Hall, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Absent: Brad Andersen. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Barrow, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, and Chief Lager. Mayor Hansen called the special meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Hansen opened a Public Hearing for FY 2020-2021 Budget. City Administrator Storm stated the Budget Notice for FY 2021 was published in the Enterprise on September 4, 2020. The total budget for the new year is $49,808,432.46. The total operating budget is $45,272,116.09 with $4,536,316.37 in necessary cash reserves. The general operating budget shows a 24% increase over the previous year. The largest portion of the increase is $15 million for the new water treatment plant intake structure. The city will receive a State Revolving Loan Funding for this project with a 15% loan forgiveness. Taxpayers will see a slight decrease in the property tax levy that is set at 0.356413 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Once the budget is adopted it will be put on the state form and submitted by September 20, 2020. City Administrator Storm outlined some of the bigger projects in the specific departments within the budget as follows: Administration – no new expenditures. Police – $48,000 for annual squad car replacement and $120,000 for Motorola software. Due to the county pulling out of the interlocal agreement with the City of Blair, the city will follow Washington County and move to the Motorola system used by Douglas County. New A/C units will replace the ones that are 20 years old. Fire – no changes. Funds are budgeted to fix some of the electronic keys for the north station. The system is old and needs replaced. Park/Cemetery - $20,000 to straighten headstones in the Blair Cemetery, $50,000 to renovate shelter at Steyer Park, $300,000 for Optimist Park boat ramp and dock improvements, and $350,000 for the development of a park at Civic Drive with the plan for half of the cost to be funded through donations. Library – no new programs. Pool - $71,378 for the city to manage the city pool, if Blair Family YMCA decides to discontinue operating the pool for the city and $30,000 for a new slide at the pool. Zoning – no new programs. Budget includes an additional staff member to help with zoning and building maintenance and the creation of an additional position to help with zoning and community development. That position is still under development as to the job functions. Having one employee dedicated to building maintenance will help take care of all department buildings. Animal Control – The budget has been put together that would continue with the Friends running the shelter. If they would not be able to continue with it, then we would have to determine how we would continue to make it work. We would use their funds to place someone here to take care of the animals. Debt Service – Street, water, and sewer projects. New projects will not be bonded until FY 21-22. They will be constructed on warrants and paid for by the collection of special assessments. Street - $30,000 - purchase of new pickup, $170,000 - dump truck that is on order will arrive in mid-November, ceiling fans for shop, safety equipment, replacing state markings, culverts, $20,000 - manhole at 16th and Butler, traffic light repairs, plow for pickup, post hole digger, brine maker and tank, snow plow bits, salt and sand building, $210,000 - traffic signal at highway 30 and Industrial Road, $100,000 - brick streets, $200,000 - asphalt overlays, $25,000 - storm inlet southern ridge, $200,000 repair box culvert at 4th & Grant, $400,000 Huber Deerfield improvement project, $1,300,000 extension of 10th St from Wilbur to highway 75 (The city will be applying for a grant through NDOR to extend that road for economic development purposes), and $80,000 - right of way acquisition on Hollow Road. Council member Hall asked how much the city had spent this year in brick street repairs. Director of Public Works Schoemaker stated we spent approximately $60,000 for three blocks. Rescue squad – This account is for their funds which cannot be spent for anything that public funds cannot be spent for, such as replacement of a squad, items for the squads, and recruitment and retention funds. A new squad is ordered. Sales Tax – $685,000 – transfer to streets, $141,990 – public safety bonds, $1,100,000 – general property tax relief, $463,000 – projects, $300,000 – street property tax relief, $250,000 – economic development, $55,000 – TIF, and library payment - $137,380. Wastewater – Projects include manhole rehab, new district improvements, replacement of outfall sewer, and replacement of trunk sewer along south creek. Water – $300,000 - OPPD energy saving project, $150,000 - oversized backwashed pump, $15,000,000 new intake structure, $200,000 recoating of elevated and west reservoirs, Huber Deerfield development, extension of 10th & Wilbur to Hwy 75, exhaust fans at the plant, rebuilding intake screen, replacement of two backwash pumps, and five new instera valves. CDBG – removed. Donated funds – This is a clearing house for someone to donate to any department. Capital Outlay, Reuse, LB840, Keno and TIF projects were also reviewed. The budget has been presented at the Budget Workshop on August 10, the August 25 meeting and again tonight, with adoption later at the regular city council meeting. There were no questions or comments. Mayor Hansen closed the public hearing. Meeting adjourned at 6:57 p.m.
Richard Hansen, Mayor
ATTEST:
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
