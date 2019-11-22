PUBLIC NOTICE
SURPLUS EQUIPMENT SALE
School District No.1 of Washington County, Nebraska, Blair Community Schools, will be liquidating various old or obsolete equipment by sealed bid sale. Items can be viewed at 764 Iowa Street (Bus Barn) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, and Wednesday, December 4, 2019 or by appointment by calling 402-426-4509. A list of the items available can be located at www.blairschools.org.
Bids for items must be submitted and placed in a sealed envelope with the name and phone number of the bidder and marked “Bid for Surplus Equipment”. Bids must be submitted to the Office of the Superintendent of Schools located at Deerfield Primary School, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair, NE on or before Friday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at that time. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Items will not be available for pick up until the sale is approved by the Board at the Monday, December 9, 2019 Board meeting.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 22, 2019.
