PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
August 12, 2019
7:00 p.m.
Blair Community Schools
Administration Office
Information concerning the Open Meeting Law, Chapter 84, Article 14 of Nebraska State Statutes, is posted on the bulletin board in this room.
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, Board President, called the Board of Education Regular meeting to order.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Laura Ronning, Steve Callaghan, Deb Parks, Lyle Schjodt, Brandi Petersen, Kari Loseke, Bob Schoby, Brittney Gunderson, and Denise Ray.
3. Pledge of Allegiance
Dr. Gilson led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
4. Approval of Emergency Additions to the Agenda – None
5. Call for Items to be Removed from the Consent Agenda – None
6. Consent Agenda
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
6.1. Waiver of reading minutes from previous meeting
6.2. Acceptance of minutes of the previous meeting as published
6.3. Receipt of Communications
6.4. Treasurer's Report
6.5. Audit of Claims
7. Business
7.1. Items Removed from the Consent Agenda – None
7.2. Recognitions
7.2.1. Taher Food Service
Representatives from Taher Food Service, Tom Johnson – District Manager, Becca Stambaugh – Food Service Director, and Doug Taylor – Chef, were present to share a brief overview of Taher’s highlights for the 2019-20 school year.
7.3. Acceptance of Gifts
7.3.1. Cubby’s Convenience Store – Blair
In July 2018, Cubby’s pledged to donate $1.00 to Blair Community Schools for every large pizza they sold. We received a check in the amount of $1,418.00 from Cubby’s.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation from Cubby’s in the amount of $1,418 passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4. Consideration of Communications
7.5. Comments From The Public
Mrs. Loseke opened the meeting for public comment and offered a reminder of the Board Policy regarding public comments. There were no public comments.
7.6. Committee Reports
Complete Committee meeting minutes and reports may be found on the District website (www.blairschools.org) or at the office of the Superintendent.
7.6.1. Policy Committee
The Policy Committee met on Monday, July 29, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Lyle Schjodt.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the K-12 handbook changes for the 2019-20 school year as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve the staff handbooks for the 2019-20 school year as presented passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.2. Curriculum Committee
The Curriculum Committee did not meet the month of July.
7.6.3. BG&T Committee
The Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Committee met on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Bob Schoby.
7.6.4. Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A report of the meeting was given by Brandi Petersen.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the purchase and installation of Stadium Lights at Krantz Field, total not to exceed $260,000, to be paid out of the District Building Fund using leftover bond money passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to accept the quote from Fein Brothers in the amount of $14,144.43 for the purchase of a new Convectional Steamer at Blair High School passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve the at-will, classified position of Athletic Trainer with a starting annual salary of up to $54,000 plus single benefits passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
7.7. Approval of New Teachers – None
7.8. Acceptance of Resignations – None
7.9. Informational Items
8. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn the meeting at 8:37 p.m. passed with a motion by Lyle Schjodt and a second by Bob Schoby.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Angie Conety
Secretary Board of Education
Randall Gilson, Ed.D.
Superintendent
GENERAL FUND CLAIMS - 8/12/2019
VENDOR, AMOUNT, DESCRIPTION;
AAA RENTS, $980.50, GRADUATION STAGE RENT; ABE'S TRASH SERVICE INC, $2,744.96, TRASH SERVICES; AMERICAN BROADBAND CABLE, $3,287.81, TELEPHONE; AMY TESSENDORF, $65.19, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; ANGIE CONETY, $90.48, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, $371.81, CUSTODIAL AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; BLAIR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, $10,000.00, ACTIVITY FUND SUPPORT TRANSFER; BLAIR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, $42,000.00, GRANT-REIMB SAVINGS/DEPRECIATION FUND FOR BUS PURCHASE; BOMGAARS, $70.46, GROUNDS AND BUS BARN SUPPLIES; BUTCH'S DELI, $189.00, COMMITTEE MEETINGS; CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS, INC, $3,322.58, COPIER SERVICES; CARQUEST AUTO PARTS, $2.66, SPED BUS REPAIRS; CDW GOVERNMENT INC, $30.37, TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES; CITY OF BLAIR, $2,733.62, UTITLITY-WATER AND SEWER; CITY OF BLAIR, $3,884.00, MOWING CONTRACT SERVICES; CONTROL MANAGEMENT INC, $540.00, HVAC REPAIRS (ADMIN); CONTROL SERVICES INC, $834.00, HVAC REPAIRS (AP, BHS); CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, $1,412.09, BUS REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE; DECKER INC, $56.20, SECURITY SUPPLIES, MASTER LOCKS; DICK'S ELECTRIC, $2,062.88, ELECTRICAL REPAIR SUPPLIES; DJ'S REPAIR INC, $1,660.03, BUS REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE; ECHO GROUP, INC., $68.16, ELECTRICAL REPAIR SUPPLIES; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #10, $2,419.02, SPED SOFTWARE; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #3, $70.00, PRESCHOOL TRAINING; ENTERPRISE PUBLISHING CO INC, $728.52, LEGAL NOTICES & NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTIONS; ESU COORDINATING COUNCIL, $592.36, WORLDBOOK SUBSCRIPTIONS; FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC #226, $192.78, PLUMBING SUPPLIES; FIREGUARD INCORP, $1,044.50, SECURITY SYSTEM REPAIRS (BHS, AP); GRAINGER, $639.13, CUSTODIAL AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; GRAPHIC EDGE, $747.21, STAFF SHIRTS; GREENKEEPER CO, $583.60, GROUNDS SUPPLIES; HUNTEL COMMUNICATIONS INC, $2,365.50, TELEPHONE SOFTWARE & HARDWARE; IDEAL PURE WATER, $69.49, PURIFIED WATER SUPPLIES; INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE, $500.00, SPED ON-LINE TRAININGS; KRISSY ANDERSON, $32.48, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; LARRY'S BOILER SERVICE, $757.29, BOILER REPAIRS (AP); LARRY'S BOILER SERVICE INC, $1,878.19, HVAC REPAIRS (OMS); LEON HAITH, $430.25, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE (JAN-JULY); LIL JONESY'S LINES, $1,375.00, PARKING LOT LINES PAINTING SERVICES; MAILFINANCE INC, $273.93, POSTAGE MACHINE LEASE; MAXIM HEALTHCARE SERVICES, $1,554.00, SPED NURSING SERVICES; MCH HOSPITAL & HEALTH SYSTEMS, $320.00, BUS DRIVER PHYSICALS; METAL DOORS & HARDWARE, $36.00, SECURITY SUPPLIES, MASTER KEYS; MICROBRIC, $241.30, GRANT SUPPLIES; NASB, $534.00, BOARD OF ED TRAINING & EMPLOYEE MEMBERSHIP DUES; NEBRASKA CENTRAL EQUIPMENT INC, $1,044.32, SPED BUS REPAIRS; NEOFUNDS, $500.00, POSTAGE; OFFICE DEPOT, $2,167.40, DISTRICT PAPER & OFFICE SUPPLIES; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, $27,000.00, UTILITY- ELECTRICITY; ONESOURCE THE BACKGROUND CK CO, $155.00, NEW EMPLOYEE BACKGROUND CHECKS; PAYFLEX SYSTEMS USA INC, $309.60, FLEX PLAN FEE- JULY19; PEST SOLUTIONS 365, $170.00, PEST CONTROL; PETROMART INC, $215.11, BUS & VEHICLE FUEL; RALSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS, $6,862.61, SPED TUITION-SPEECH & HEARING SERVICES; S E SMITH & SONS, $190.22, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; SAPP BROTHERS, $892.70, GROUNDS-DIESEL FUEL; SCHMITT MUSIC CO, $35.90, BHS INSTRUMENT REPAIR; SECURITY EQUIPMENT INC, $3,347.65, SECURITY SYSTEM REPAIRS (BHS) AND UPGRADE (ADMIN/DF); SHOTWELL GLASS, $212.58, SOUTH WINDOW REPAIR; SHRED-IT US JV LLC, $143.40, SHREDDING SERVICES; SMITTY'S AUTO SERVICE, $1,608.92, VEHICLE REPAIRS & MAINTENANCE; SPARTAN STORES, LLC, $41.43, ADMIN SUPPLIES; STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE, $193.69, ADMIN COMPUTER & SUPPLIES; STRATUS BUILDING SOLUTIONS OF NE, $7,449.31, CUSTODIAL CONTRACT SERVICES (JULY19); TALBOT LAW OFFICE, P.C., LLC, $364.00, LEGAL SERVICES; TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS, $143.87, GRANT SUPPLIES; THE HOME DEPOT PRO, $2,997.96, CUSTODIAL AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES; TOM ANDERSON, $89.32, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE; VALUATION SERVICES, $3,500.00, WEST SCHOOL APPRAISAL; VERIZON, $90.04, TELEPHONE-WIRELESS; WANDA DOLPHIN, $23.20, EMPLOYEE MILEAGE. Summary $153,539.58.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 2019.
