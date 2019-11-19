PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Education Work Session
November 11, 2019 6:00 p.m.
Deerfield Primary Library
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, President, called the Board of Education Work Session to order at 6:00 p.m.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Steve Callaghan, Brittney Gunderson, Deb Parks, Kari Loseke, Laura Ronning, Brandi Petersen, Denise Ray, Lyle Schjodt, and Bob Schoby.
3. Items for Discussion
Dr. Gilson shared a presentation of the Capital Forecast Plan that has been developed to address and prioritize short and long term facility and grounds plans to support a quality and safe learning environment for staff and students.
An update on the Blair Bear Backers press box at Kranz Field took place.
4. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn the work session at 6:46 p.m. passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Brandi Petersen.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Yes
Bob Schoby Yes
Board of Education Regular Meeting
November 11, 2019 7:00 p.m.
Deerfield Primary Library
1. Call to Order
Mrs. Kari Loseke, President, called the Board of Education Regular Meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
2. Roll Call
Present Board Members: Steve Callaghan, Brittney Gunderson, Deb Parks, Kari Loseke, Laura Ronning, Brandi Petersen, Denise Ray, and Bob Schoby.
Absent Excused Board Members: Lyle Schjodt
3. Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Erin Lane, 4th Grade Teacher, introduced Arbor Park students who shared how they are utilizing their Chromebooks and what they like best about them. The students then led the Board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
4. Approval of Emergency Additions to the Agenda – None
5. Call for Removal of Consent Agenda Items – None
6. Consent Agenda
Motion Passed: I move to approve the Consent Agenda as presented passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
6.1. Waiver of reading minutes from previous meeting
6.2. Acceptance of minutes of the previous meeting as published
6.3. Receipt of Communications
6.4. Treasurer's Report
6.5. Audit of Claims
7. Business
7.1. Items removed from Consent Agenda – None
7.2. Recognitions
7.3. Acceptance of Gifts
7.3.1. Sid Dillion/Chevrolet Youth Sports Program
Mr. Penas, Blair Schools Activities Director, received a check in the amount of $1,500.00 from Sid Dillon/Chevrolet Youth Sports to assist in providing necessary equipment and materials for our athletic department.
Thank you to Sid Dillon/Chevrolet Youth Sports Program for the support and commitment to Blair Community Schools Athletic Department.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation from Sid Dillion/Chevrolet Youth Sports in the amount of $1,500.00 passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.3.2. Cubby’s Convenience Store – Blair
Cubby’s Convenience Store in Blair donates $1.00 for every large pizza they sell as part of the Let’s Raise some Dough promotion.
Thank you to Cubby’s for their continued support and commitment to Blair Community Schools.
Motion Passed: I move to accept the donation from Cubby’s in the amount of $1,094 passed with a motion from Bob Schoby and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4. Consideration of Communications
7.4.1. Blair TeamMates Chapter
Mrs. Rebecca Mathiesen, the Blair TeamMates Chapter Coordinator, requested District bus transportation to the Mens Creighton Basketball Game on Sunday, November 24, 2019 for all mentees and mentors of the Blair TeamMates program. This could be around 150 attendees and could require two (2) buses. November 24th is a Sunday and requires Board approval.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the request of the Blair TeamMates Chapter for District bus transportation and to attend the Mens Creighton Basketball game on Sunday, November 24, 2019 passed with a motion from Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.4.2. BHS Dance Team
Mr. Bubba Penas, Activities Director, and Ms. Emily Peatrowsky and Mrs. Natalie Koziol, Varsity Dance Coaches, requested permission for the BHS Dance Team to attend Skyhawk Cheer and Dance Sensation Competition on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The competition does fall on a Sunday, probably as a way to work around other activity schedules.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the request from the BHS Dance Team to attend Skyhawk Cheer and Dance Competition on Sunday, January 12, 2020 passed with a motion by Brittney Gunderson and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.5. Comments from The Public
Comments were heard from Star Cook, Director of Education Explorers Learning Center regarding the possible sale of West Primary School.
7.6. Committee Reports
7.6.1. Policy Committee
The Policy Committee met Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Laura Ronning.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the dissolution of Policy 404.09-Tobacco Use passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to approve on first and final notification revisions to Policies 404.06-Harrasment by Employees, 404.07-Substance-Free Workplace, and 404.11-Facilities for Milk Expression passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Steve Callaghan.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.6.2. Curriculum Committee
The Curriculum Committee met on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Denise Ray.
7.6.3. BG&T Committee
The Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation Committee met on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Bob Schoby.
7.6.4. Finance Committee
The Finance Committee met on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A report from the committee was given by Brandi Petersen.
Motion Passed: I move to approve an agreement with Dana F. Cole & Co. LLP, to serve as the District’s Auditor for an additional three (3) years beginning with the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Laura Ronning.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed: I move to accept the bid from Superior Lighting, in the amount of $510,300.99, for the purchase and installation of LED lighting throughout the District, to be paid using bond proceeds which constitutes an infrastructure improvement as approved by the Voters at the November 8, 2016 passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
Motion Passed (as Amended): I move that the Blair Community Schools Board accept the high bid of Jane E. Bouwman, owner of Little Blossoms Child Care and Pre-School, Inc., and I further authorize Dr. Randy Gilson, Superintendent of the Blair Community Schools, to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate the purchase that includes but is not limited to the Purchase Agreement, Right of First Refusal, Warranty Deed, and Non-Compete Agreement passed with a motion by Brandi Petersen and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.7. K-2 Schools Computer Lab Computer Replacement
Mr. Mark Dickinson, District Technology Coordinator, requested Board approval for the replacement of the K-2 Computer Labs Macintosh computers. The computers are over six (6) years old and can no longer be updated. One primary function of the Computer Lab is for MAP testing. MAP testing software now requires a new operating system than what the computers can run. The students take benchmark and progress tests and the current computers have aged, are cumbersome, difficult for students to see, and use. The big problem is it affects their scores on these tests and placement in reading interventions and time according to new Nebraska reading statutes.
Mr. Dickinson is recommending replacing the computers with a Chrome Box. A Chrome Box is the same as a Chromebook, but have a full sized monitor, full sized keyboard and a mouse. These full sized components are important in technology skill development and testing success for younger students.
Each lab would have thirty (30) Chrome Boxes for a total of ninety (90). Latest pricing for this project is $424.05 per Chrome Box, with a total price of $38,164.50.
Motion Passed: I move to approve the purchase of ninety (90) Chrome Boxes for replacement of the K-2 Computer Labs computers to be funded through Savings Depreciation passed with a motion by Steve Callaghan and a second by Denise Ray.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.8. Approval of New Teachers – None
7.9. Acceptance of Resignations
Motion Passed: I move to accept the resignation of Certified Staff Member Heather Mead, K-2 Music Teacher, upon the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year passed with a motion by Laura Ronning and a second by Brittney Gunderson.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
7.10. Informational Items
7.11. Closed Session
Motion Passed: I move to enter into closed session at 8:35 p.m. for the protection of public interest on the discussion of collective bargaining and evaluation of the job performance of a person when necessary to prevent needless injury to the reputation of a person and if such person has not requested a public meeting passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Deb Parks.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
At 9:58pm the Board came out of closed session and reconvened to the regular session with no action taken.
8. Adjournment
Motion Passed: I move to adjourn meeting at 9:59 p.m. passed with a motion by Bob Schoby and a second by Brandi Petersen.
Steve Callaghan Yes
Brittney Gunderson Yes
Kari Loseke Yes
Deb Parks Yes
Brandi Petersen Yes
Denise Ray Yes
Laura Ronning Yes
Lyle Schjodt Absent
Bob Schoby Yes
Angie Conety, Secretary Board of Education
Randall Gilson, Ed.D., Superintendent
