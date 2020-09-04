PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Blair Regular Council Meeting
August 11, 2020
The Mayor and City Council met in regular session in the Blair Public Library on August 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The following were present: Brad Andersen, Kevin Hall, Chris Jensen, Mindy Rump, Marty Shepard, Jon Stewart, Kevin Willis, Frank Wolff. Absent: none. Also present were: City Administrator Storm, Assistant City Administrator Barrow, Director of Public Works Schoemaker, and Chief Lager. Mayor Hansen called the meeting to order and made introductions at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Consent Agenda approved the following: 3a) Approval of Minutes of the July 28, 2020 meeting, 3b) Clerk report of Mayoral Action of July 28, 2020 meeting, 3c) City Department reports for July 2020, 3d) July claims as recommended by Finance Committee and 3e) Approve Kurt Hodges as Assistant Chief of EMS and Carl Rennerfeldt and Rhonda Meyer as Rescue Captains. Council approved the following: Conditional Use Permit renewal submitted by ATC Sequoia LLC, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA for wireless telecommunications tower on Tax Lot 267 & N ½ Vacated Admiral St, (275 E Grant St), City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska for ten (10) years, Conditional Use Permit renewal submitted by Thomas Anderson, 753 N 16th St, Blair, NE for open air storage on Lot 8, K-Span Industrial Park Sub Lot 8, (558 Front Street), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for (10) years, Conditional Use Permit renewal submitted by Janice VonHeim, 134 S 20th Street, Blair, NE to operate a Home Occupation for massage therapy/healing touch on Lot 7 & Part of Vacated Street Block 43, (134 S 20th Street) Blair City, Washington County Nebraska for ten (10) years, Conditional Use Permit renewal submitted by Jeffery Heer, 2917 Bairds Ln, Burleson, TX, for a Multi-Family dwelling on East 29.4' of Lot 4, All of Lot 3 & Part of Vacated Street, Block 7, (1327 Park St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for twenty-five (25) years and to extend an 8" sewer main approximately 275' on an easement off Clark Street in Valley Ridge Addition. City Administrator Storm stated a permit for the new sidewalk along highway 30 as been secured. Permits for the different lights for the speed signs for highway 75 north have been approved and will be installed. Meeting adjourned at 7:26 p.m. The following claims were approved: Abes Portables, Svc, 190.00; Abe's Trash Service Inc, Svc, 930.36; Acco, Inv, 2118.40; Aflac, Dues, 1141.92; Air Products & Chemicals, Inv, 1754.80; Ajee Woods, Svc, 120.00; Allen Schoemaker, Svc, 83.38; American Broadband, Svc, 2254.09; American Underground Supply, Inv, 750.11; Amy Dishman, Svc, 350.00; Andy's Mow Town, Svc, 446.94; Ang Refrigeration, Heating &, Svc, 358.80; Aqua-Chem Inc, Inv, 1503.81; Arnold Robert Anderson, Svc, 905.19; Arps, Svc, 248.75; Arrow Towing Inc, Svc, 250.00; Baker & Taylor Books, Inv, 2664.09; Benefit Plans Inc, Svc, 1896.25; Bh Ne Gas Utility, Svc, 273.37; Blair Ace Hardware, Inv, 488.25; Blair Ace Hardware, Inv, 120.75; Blair Garden Center, Inv, 2808.72; Blair Garden Center, Inv, 1239.92; Blair Small Animal Clinic, Svc, 28.98; Blue Cross & Blue Shield Of Ne, Svc, 88453.10; Bomgaars Supply, Inv, 1382.59; Bomgaars Supply, Inv, 164.91; Braniff Service, Svc, 198.00; Brittney Petersen, Svc, 75.00; Burns & Mcdonnell, Svc, 48750.00; C & R Automotive, Svc, 37.73; Calvin Poulsen, Svc, 2385.00; Carquest Auto Parts, Inv, 149.11; Cdw Government Inc, Svc, 713.78; Center Point Large Print, Inv, 95.96; Chad Bruck, Svc, 50.00; City Of Blair, Svc, 472.72; City Of Blair, Svc, 184.48; Consolidated Management Co, Svc, 336.14; Core & Main, Inv, 1625.63; Counsel Office & Document, Svc, 489.66; Cubby's Inc, Inv, 3986.54; Deborah Wood, Svc, 250.00; Dein Construction Llc, Svc, 50.00; Desirae M Solomon, Svc, 4563.00; Dick's Electric Co, Inv, 8817.13; Dpc Industires Inc, Inv, 889.95; Eakes Office Plus, Inv, 2190.73; Eco-R-Consulting, Svc, 4424.00; Eftps, Dues, 30275.13; Eftps, Dues, 31060.05; Eftps, Dues, 29983.50; Enterprise Publishing Co Inc, Svc, 224.56; Epco Ltd Inc, Inv, 367.00; Eriksen Construction Co Inc, Svc, 23200.00; Fairway Oil Co, Inv, 7.00; First National Bank, Svc, 351.21; First National Bank, Inv, 3889.82; Fisher Scientific, Inv, 1045.53; Friends Of The Jeanette Hunt, Svc, 15582.50; G W Brown Company, Svc, 216.00; Gerhold Concrete, Inv, 1887.25; Getzschman Heating Llc, Svc, 686.51; Grainger, Inv, 437.26; Greenkeeper Co Inc, Svc, 295.00; Hawkins Inc, Inv, 6441.40; Hayes & Associates Llc Cpa, Svc, 2856.75; Hdr Engineering Inc., Svc, 5005.63; Henton Trenching, Svc, 965.54; Hireright Solutions Inc, Svc, 129.78; Hodson Mowing, Svc, 124.00; Horizon Rehabilitation Centers, Svc, 280.00; Howard D. Thompson Agency, Svc, 725.00; Huntington Homes, Svc, 500.00; Idexx Distribution Inc, Inv, 495.19; Industrial Sales Company Inc, Inv, 106.88; J Nielsen Construction Llc, Svc, 1000.00; J.P. Cooke Co., Inv, 34.75; Jackson Services, Svc, 847.16; Jensen Lawn Solutions, Svc, 171.00; Jeo Consulting Group Inc, Svc, 1216.25; Jetter's Plumbing Inc, Svc, 1188.90; Jill Ryan, Svc, 50.00; Joel & Ashley Bacon, Svc, 700.00; Johnson Hardware, Svc, 16004.31; Jones Automotive Inc, Svc, 675.80; Jonesy's Towing, Svc, 400.00; Juanita & Eleazar Cortez-Baeza, Svc, 75.00; Kelly Ryan Equipment Co Inc, Svc, 959.20; Kenny Blum, Svc, 181.00; Kevin & Angela Egeena, Svc, 50.00; Law Enforcement Systems Inc, Dues, 48.00; League Of Municipalities, Svc, 22921.00; Long's Ok Tire Stores, Svc, 17.50; Lueder Construction, Svc, 500.00; Mack Bros Groundskeeping, Svc, 9484.00; Malloy Electric, Svc, 273.39; Martin Marietta Materials, Inv, 13482.06; Mckinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal, Svc, 150.00; Mechanical Sales Inc, Svc, 5460.00; Mellen & Associates Inc, Inv, 17401.06; Memorial Community Hospital, Svc, 120.00; Metrocount (Usa) Inc, Svc, 996.00; Michael & Jessica Cole, Svc, 50.00; Micro Marketing Llc, Inv, 685.55; Mid-Iowa Solid Waste, Inv, 168.46; Midwest Fireworks Wholesalers, Svc, 7300.00; Midwest Laboratories, Svc, 473.96; Miller Incorporated, Svc, 31.00; Mother Earth News, Svc, 37.00; Mph Industries Inc, Inv, 877.98; Nalco Company, Inv, 50773.82; Ne Child Support Payment Cntr, Dues, 214.62; Ne Child Support Payment Cntr, Dues, 214.62; Ne Child Support Payment Cntr, Dues, 214.62; Nebraska Dept Of Environment &, Svc, 150.00; Nebraska Dept Of Health &, Svc, 230.00; Nebraska Dept Of Labor, Dues, 261.47; Nebraska Dept Of Revenue, Dues, 24263.63; Nebraska Law Enforcement, Svc, 50.00; Nebraska Library Assoc, Svc, 1321.76; Nebraska Public Health, Svc, 207.00; Ne-Ia Industrial Fasteners, Inv, 129.64; Nsa/Poan Conference, Svc, 100.00; Nwea, Svc, 350.00; Officenet, Inv, 407.64; O'keefe Elevator Co Inc, Svc, 2200.00; Olsson Associates, Svc, 8205.00; Omaha World Herald, Svc, 665.50; One Call Concepts Inc, Svc, 137.90; One Source, Svc, 60.00; Onsite Services Solutions, Llc, Svc, 3360.00; Ontrac, Svc, 148.28; Oppd, Svc, 97957.93; Oracle America Inc, Svc, 600.00; O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc, Inv, 86.29; Otter Creek Mechanical Inc, Svc, 19052.63; Patrick Long, Svc, 200.00; Pearson Painting Inc, Svc, 500.00; Pete Lien & Sons Inc, Inv, 55736.36; Positive Promotions Inc, Inv, 1595.09; Pounds Printing Inc, Inv, 346.00; Principal Financial Group, Dues, 18956.75; Principal Financial Group, Dues, 18927.19; Principal Financial Group, Dues, 18062.89; Recorded Books Llc, Inv, 239.88; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 484.50; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 448.21; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 37.60; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 380.00; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 1110.28; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 1257.17; Regional Care Inc, Svc, 813.80; Ricky Nelson, Svc, 500.00; Rr Donnelley, Svc, 95.16; S & S Pumping Service Llc, Svc, 4800.00; S.E. Smith & Sons, Inv, 120.15; S.E. Smith & Sons, Inv, 112.21; Sapp Bros Petroleum Inc, Inv, 779.10; Schemmer, Svc, 874.50; Schonstedt Instrument Co, Inv, 258.28; Sid Dillon, Svc, 265.56; Spartan Stores Llc, Inv, 65.61; State Withholding, Dues, 4613.32; State Withholding, Dues, 4798.43; State Withholding, Dues, 4580.18; Stratus Building Solution, Svc, 2355.00; Superior Green Inc, Svc, 21453.73; Terry Vandry, Svc, 500.00; The Lincoln National Life, Svc, 3564.14; The Sign Depot, Svc, 32.89; Thrasher Inc, Svc, 50.00; Titan Machinery, Inv, 443.17; Trugreen Processing Center, Svc, 2111.12; Ultra Car Wash, Svc, 100.00; Us Cellular, Svc, 649.28; Us Postal Service, Svc, 1029.35; Us Postal Service, Inv, 2000.00; Usa Bluebook, Inv, 23.49; Usda, Invest, 124963.00; Verizon 883740345-00001, Svc, 513.47; Vessco Inc, Inv, 1912.46; Washington County Bank, Hsa, 4155.67; Washington County Bank, Hsa, 4130.67; Washington County Bank, Hsa, 4100.67; Washington County Bank, Dues, 28575.00; Washington County Register, Svc, 140.00; Watchguard Video, Inv, 5695.00; Westech, Inv, 8272.00; Woodhouse Ford Inc, Svc, 197.68; Zach Mahon, Svc, 50.00;
Richard Hansen, Mayor
ATTEST: Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
A complete text of the minutes, Resolutions, Ordinances are on file in the office of the City Clerk, 218 S. 16th Street, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ ENT 9-4-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.