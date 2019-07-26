PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held before the City of Blair Planning Commission on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Blair City Hall, 218 South 16th Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public Hearings will be held, and recommendation made on the following items:
1. Rezoning application submitted by the City of Blair, 218 S 16th Street, Blair, Nebraska for a SCB – Special Mixed Use Central Business District overlay on all lots north of Front Street and south of the railroad tracks between 14th Street and 15th Street; on all lots north of the alley between Washington Street and Front Street and south of the railroad tracks between 15th Street and 16th Street; on all lots north of Front Street and south of the railroad tracks between 16th Street and 17th Street; on all lots north of the alley between Washington Street and Front Street and south of the railroad tracks between 17th Street and 18th Street; and on all lots north of Front Street and south of the railroad tracks between 18th Street and 19th Street, all in the City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska.
2. Conditional Use Permit application submitted by Brent Stirek, PO Box 10, Blair, NE, for a contractor yard, with material fabrication done inside only, on Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 and part of Lot 6, Block 30, (208 N 19th St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for ninety-nine (99) years.
The Mayor and City Council will also hold separate public hearings on these applications on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 26, 2019.
