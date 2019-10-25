PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held before the City of Blair Planning Commission on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Blair City Hall, 218 South 16th Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public Hearings will be held, and recommendation made on the following items:
1. Conditional Use Permit renewal application submitted by Timothy Lawson, 1825 Park St, Blair Nebraska, to continue use of Warehousing, storage and delivery with a SCB-Mixed Use Central Business Overlay District on Tax Lot 230 Section 12, Township 18, Range 11, (1450 Front St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for ten (10) years.
2. Conditional Use Permit renewal application submitted by Lisa Grabenbauer, 1705 S 155th Cir, Omaha, NE 68144, to operate Prairie Star Botanicals, Inc. which manufactures herbal dietary supplements, on N54’ of Lots 1-3, N54’ of the E20’ of Lot 4, S46’ of Lots 1-4, Block 15 , (321 N 16th St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for fifteen (15) years.
3. Conditional Use Permit renewal application submitted by Bear Homes, 601 N 108th Cir, Omaha, NE 68154 to continue use as a multi-family rental property on Tax Lots 12 & 13, Block 39, (1859 & 1861 Front St.), Blair City, Washington, County, Nebraska for thirty-five (35) years.
4. Conditional Use Permit application submitted by Peter and Lisa Kelly, 3348 Adams St, Blair, Nebraska to operate office space, driver lounge and off street parking for commercial taxi and transportation services, retail space for crafting supplies and finished goods, conference and instructional classrooms on Lots 6-9 Unit 1, 13th Addition, (554 S 13th St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska for ten (10) years.
5. Conditional Use Permit application submitted by Little Blossoms Childcare & Preschool, 1221 Deerfield Blvd, Blair, NE and Ashley Miskowiec, 4753 Co Rd P9, Arlington, NE 68002, to operate a childcare center and preschool on Block 98, 6th Addition (2232 Washington St), Blair City, Washington County, Nebraska, for forty (40) years.
The Mayor and City Council will also hold separate public hearings on these applications on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, 2019.
