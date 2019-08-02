PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a meeting of the Blair Planning Commission will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Blair City Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th St., which meeting is open to the public. Details of the agenda are available at the office of the City Clerk. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the City Clerk not less than 5 days prior to this meeting.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 2, 2019.
