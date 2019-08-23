PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held before the City of Blair Planning Commission on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Blair City Hall, 218 South 16th Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public Hearings will be held, and recommendation made on the following items:
1. Replat application submitted by James & Shannon Hradsky, 2035 South St, Blair, NE, for Lots 7 & 8, Hidden Fawn Acres Subdivision, a replat of Lot 4, Hidden Fawn Acres Subdivision, located in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ and the S ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 11 East of the 6th P.M. Washington County, Nebraska.
2. Replat application submitted by Steve & Jean Beck, 9296 DeSoto Ln, Blair, NE, for Lots 8 & 9, Deer Run, a replat of Lot 4, Deer Run, located in part of the west half of the SW ¼ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 12 East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska.
3. Replat application submitted by Ag Land Investments, LTD, P O Box 426, Blair, NE for Lots 13 & 14, Block 83, 3rd Addition, a replat of Lot 12 and part of Lot 11 and vacated Grant Street adjacent to said Lots, City of Blair, Washington County, Nebraska.
The Mayor and City Council will also hold separate public hearings on these applications on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 2019.
