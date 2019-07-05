PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK BOARD NOTICE
The Blair Park Board will hold a Public Meeting on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, 218 S 16th St, Blair, Nebraska. Said meeting is open to the public. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations should contact the City Clerk at (402) 426-4191 no later than 4:30 p.m. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 5, 2019.
