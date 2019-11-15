PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PASSAGE AND
PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE
Public notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their meeting on November 12, 2019 have passed and approved Ordinance No. 2388 the title of which reads as follows:
ORDINANCE 2388
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF THE LOTS 37, 38 AND 39, TRANSFORMATION HILL ADDITION, CITY OF BLAIR, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF SUCH SALE TO BE PUBLISHED FOR THREE (3) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE PASSAGE OF THIS ORDINANCE; AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THE BUYER, AND TO MAKE ALL NOTIFICATIONS REQUIRED UNDER NEB. REV. STAT. §16-202, INCLUDING NOTIFICATION OF THE RIGHT OF REMONSTRANCE; PROVIDING FOR ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH TO BE REPEALED AND PROVIDING THAT SAID ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT FOLLOWING PASSAGE AND PUBLICATION AS REQUIRED BY LAW AND ORDERING THE ORDINANCE PUBLISHED IN PAMPHLET FORM.
Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form. Copies of the Ordinance as so published are available at the office of the City Clerk at 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 2019.
