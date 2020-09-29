PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PASSAGE AND
PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE
Public notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their meeting on September 22 2020 have passed and approved Ordinance No. 2408 the title of which reads as follows:
ORDINANCE 2408
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLAIR, NEBRASKA; VACATING AND ABANDONING TEN (10) FEET OF EXCESS RIGHT OF WAY LOCATED ON EACH SIDE OF 17TH STREET FROM PARK STREET TO STATE STREET AND TEN (10) FEET OF EXCESS RIGHT OF WAY LOCATED ON EACH SIDE OF STATE STREET FROM 17TH TO 16TH STREET; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH, PROVIDING WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AND PUBLISHING IN PAMPHLET FORM.
Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form. Copies of the Ordinance as so published are available at the office of the City Clerk at 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
PT 9-29-20
