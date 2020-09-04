PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PASSAGE AND
PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE
Public notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their meeting on August 25 2020 have passed and approved Ordinance No. 2404 the title of which reads as follows:
ORDINANCE 2404
AN ORDINANCE CREATING PAVING DISTRICT NO. 200 – DEERFIELD REPLAT IN THE CITY OF BLAIR, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA, DESCRIBING SAID STREET IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT AND IMPROVEMENTS TO BE CONSTRUCTED THEREIN, AND PROVIDING THAT SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS MAY BE LEVIED IN PROPORTION TO BENEFITS TO THE PROPERTY IN SAID DISTRICT; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN PAMPHLET FORM.
Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form. Copies of the Ordinance as so published are available at the office of the City Clerk at 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
ZNEZ ENT 9-4-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.