PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PASSAGE AND
PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCE
Public notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their meeting on June 23, 2020 have passed and approved Ordinance No. 2399 the title of which reads as follows:
ORDINANCE 2399
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS OF THE CITY OF BLAIR, NEBRASKA, IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED ONE MILLION FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($1,500,000) FOR THE PURPOSE OF PAYING THE COST OF STREET IMPROVEMENTS IN PAVING DISTRICT NOS. 197, 198 AND 199, PAYING THE COST OF WATER IMPROVEMENTS IN WATER EXTENSION DISTRICT NOS. 53 AND 54, PAYING THE COST OF SEWER IMPROVEMENTS IN SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION DISTRICT NOS. 75 AND 76; DIRECTING THE APPLICATION OF THE PROCEEDS OF SAID BONDS; PRESCRIBING THE FORM OF SAID BONDS; PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES TO PAY THE SAME; PROVIDING FOR THE SALE OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING OFFICERS OF THE CITY TO ESTABLISH THE FINAL TERMS OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE DELIVERY OF THE BONDS TO THE PURCHASER; AND ORDERING THE ORDINANCE PUBLISHED IN PAMPHLET FORM.
Said Ordinance has been published in pamphlet form. Copies of the Ordinance as so published are available at the office of the City Clerk at 218 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
PT 6-30-20
