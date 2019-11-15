PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Blair, Nebraska, at their regular meeting held on November 12, 2019 passed and approved Ordinance No. 2388 providing for the sale of the following described real estate: LOTS 37, 38 and 39, TRANSFORMATION HILL ADDITION, CITY OF BLAIR, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA. The above-described real estate is being sold to Harvest Capital LLC pursuant to the terms and conditions of Ordinance 2388 and for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00) per Lot for the total sum of Sixty Thousand Dollars ($60,000.00) The sale will be consummated unless, within thirty (30) days of the passage and publication of such Ordinance No. 2388, a remonstrance is filed with the Blair City Clerk against such sale, signed by registered voters equal in number to thirty percent (30%) of the registered voters of the City voting at the last regular election.
BRENDA WHEELER, CITY CLERK
