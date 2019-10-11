PUBLIC NOTICE
Legal Notice
A special meeting of the Blair Housing Authority will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Parkview Manor, 758 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska. An agenda for such meeting kept continually current is available at Parkview Manor office.
Kimberly O’Neill
Executive Director
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 11, 2019.
