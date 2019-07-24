PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Notice: Nonpublic
Consultation Meeting
On July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., a meeting conducted by the Blair Community Schools will take place at the Blair Community Schools Administration Office, 1100 Deerfield Blvd, Blair, NE 68008.
The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend non-public schools and home schools which are within the Blair Community Schools district for the 2019-20 school year.
Parents of a home schooled child or a child attending a non-public school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attends a nonpublic school within the Blair Community Schools district are urged to attend.
If youhave further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Leon D. Haith, Director of Student Services, at 402-426-2610 or leon.haith@blairschools.org.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 19, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.