PUBLIC NOTICE
Blair Community Schools will be accepting bids for Property and Liability Insurance to be effective September 1, 2019. Sealed bids can be submitted to the Administration Office located at Deerfield Primary, 1100 Deerfield Blvd, Blair, Nebraska, 68008 on or before Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope labeled “Insurance Proposal.” Bids will be opened at that time and no bids will be accepted after 10:00 a.m. The bid form and requirements may be obtained at the Administration Office or by contacting Tom Shearer at tom.shearer@blairschools.org or 402-426-2610.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.