PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Education of Blair Community Schools will meet on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Board of Education Retreat at the Deerfield Primary School in the library, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair, NE 68008.
Meetings are open to the public. If you are in need of any special accommodations, please contact our office at 402-426-2610 prior to August 14, 2019.
Angie Conety, Secretary
Board of Education
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
