PUBLIC NOTICE
Blair Community Schools and the City of Blair will be accepting bids for gasoline, diesel, and propane products. Sealed bids can be submitted to the Administration Office, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair, Nebraska, on or before Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at that time and no bids will be accepted after 10:00 a.m. The bid form and requirements may be obtained at the Office of the Superintendent, 1100 Deerfield Blvd., Blair, Nebraska 68008 or by contacting Leon D. Haith at leon.haith@blairschools.org or 402-426-2610.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
