PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Blair Mayor and City Council will hold a Budget Workshop Meeting on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Blair City Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th Street, Blair. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the City Clerk not less than 5 days prior to this meeting.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 9, 2019.
